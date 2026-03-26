4 Cool Things You Had No Idea Ethernet Ports Could Do

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is a technology that allows an Ethernet cable's copper wires to carry electrical power and data at the same time to devices, allowing one cable to be used to power a device and connect it to the internet, meaning you don't need a separate power cord.

However, PoE probably isn't something you would utilize in your own home, as it doesn't work simply by connecting your home devices to an Ethernet port. It requires a PoE switch – that can transmit power and data simultaneously — to be connected to a PoE-compatible Powered Device (PD) via an Ethernet connection. Alternatively, a standard, non-PoE switch can be used alongside a PoE injector, which "injects" power into the cable to allow data and power to be delivered at the endpoint.

PoE technology has a lot of benefits, primarily that it saves time and money. If there are a lot of IP phones in a workplace, for example, it removes the need for multiple (potentially costly) cables and power outlets for each phone. It's also used for security cameras, as it allows them to be strategically placed where needed, without being constrained by power cables.