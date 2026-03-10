5 Devices You Should Always Have Plugged Into Ethernet Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Homes and businesses are packed to the brim with internet-connected devices we humans can't live without. Smart lights, cameras, and thermostats rely on Wi-Fi to function, but an overstuffed network is also one of the fastest ways to put a damper on performance. Fortunately, most routers are dual-, if not triple-band, these days, but nothing's better than a hardwired Ethernet connection to your router.

Modern Ethernet ports often support speeds between 100-1,000Mbps, but speeds can be as high as 2.5, 5, and even 10Gbps depending on the device you're using. With just one Cat5, 6, or 7 cable running between your web-connected tech and router, you'll free up bandwidth to be used by smart home products and other gadgets that are strictly wireless.

Here's a list of five devices you should always have plugged into Ethernet ports. We did our best to include multiple product categories, and we also provided links to a few specific products you can purchase right now.