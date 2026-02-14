The Hands-Down Best Smart TV For Every Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best ways to indulge in leading entertainment content from platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ is with a shiny, new smart TV. "Smart" really just means that the TV can connect to the internet, but apps and streaming wouldn't be possible without these networking capabilities. You'll actually be hard-pressed to find a TV that doesn't contain smart features, and leading brands like Samsung and LG have been perfecting their user interfaces and app libraries for years.

Not every TV is a slam-dunk deal, though; some models are fairly inexpensive and provide a lot of bang for your buck, while other higher-priced sets may falter in more ways than one. This can make picking a new TV even more challenging, and we know the pain of strolling up and down the display wall at your local electronics store, wondering which set would be best for your living room and bank account.

You're not alone in your pondering, which is why we created this list of the four best smart TVs for every budget. We chose four TVs from four different brands, and each set has its own strengths and weaknesses.