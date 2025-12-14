This Is Considered The Best Major Smart TV Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The smart TV market is filled with both traditionally reputable manufacturers, such as LG and Sony, as well as companies like Hisense, TCL, and Vizio, which have carved out a space for themselves by delivering cost-effective offerings. In recent years, the likes of Amazon, Roku, and Walmart (via its Onn brand), which aren't traditional electronics brands, have also jumped on the smart TV bandwagon with affordable 4K TVs. However, one smart TV brand stands out from the crowd by consistently offering a dependable experience: Samsung.
According to the latest report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Samsung continues to dominate consumer satisfaction benchmarks among TV manufacturers. It scored 83 in the 2025 benchmarks, with consumers liking the picture quality, sound, durability, connectivity, and design of the company's TVs. This is the second time in a row and the third time in the four annual satisfaction benchmarks released by ACSI that Samsung has topped the list, indicating its televisions are strongly favored among consumers.
Similar appreciation for Samsung TVs also shows up in research released by Park Associates, which claims 37% of the smart TV households in the US have a Samsung TV. So, if Samsung TVs have piqued your interest, here is what the company currently offers in the US.
A wide-ranging TV lineup
Samsung has a large product portfolio in the US when it comes to televisions. The company offers dozens of models in resolutions ranging from HD to 8K. You can get both LCD/LED and OLED TVs from the company, including Micro RGB, Micro LED, QLED, and Mini-LED models, and screen sizes from 27 inches to 115 inches. There are also different form factor options, such as televisions designed for outdoor use, TVs that double as picture frames, and portable TVs. As a result, there is pretty much an option for every type of customer.
Some of the company's best-selling models on Amazon include the Samsung F6000-Series Full HD TV, the U8000F 4K TV, the Q7F, and the Q8F, all of which are relatively affordable. Additionally, the experts and product reviewers appreciate the Samsung S95F OLED TV, which is often lauded as the best TV of 2025, the S90F OLED TV, and the QN90F QLED TV models.