This Is Considered The Best Major Smart TV Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

The smart TV market is filled with both traditionally reputable manufacturers, such as LG and Sony, as well as companies like Hisense, TCL, and Vizio, which have carved out a space for themselves by delivering cost-effective offerings. In recent years, the likes of Amazon, Roku, and Walmart (via its Onn brand), which aren't traditional electronics brands, have also jumped on the smart TV bandwagon with affordable 4K TVs. However, one smart TV brand stands out from the crowd by consistently offering a dependable experience: Samsung.

According to the latest report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Samsung continues to dominate consumer satisfaction benchmarks among TV manufacturers. It scored 83 in the 2025 benchmarks, with consumers liking the picture quality, sound, durability, connectivity, and design of the company's TVs. This is the second time in a row and the third time in the four annual satisfaction benchmarks released by ACSI that Samsung has topped the list, indicating its televisions are strongly favored among consumers.

Similar appreciation for Samsung TVs also shows up in research released by Park Associates, which claims 37% of the smart TV households in the US have a Samsung TV. So, if Samsung TVs have piqued your interest, here is what the company currently offers in the US.