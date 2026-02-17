5 Desktop PCs To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports

Despite its name, the ASUS V500 Mini Tower 15L is not one of the mini PCs that people are using to replace streaming devices. It is a full-fledged tower PC in every regard, albeit one that achieves a more compact size by compromising on certain specifications. It's an appealing entry-level PC, but it doesn't serve as a great long-term investment because it is difficult to upgrade. A lack of mounting space inside the chassis makes it impractical to install additional drives.

Installing a better graphics card would also require a better power supply unit beyond the bundled 180 W PSU, among other modifications. ASUS markets the V500 as "the ideal PC for families" due to its ability to handle everyday research and browsing as well as modern entertainment and gaming. The Consumer Reports team backs up this claim by giving this desktop tower a solid score in their versatility tests.

The problem lies in the extent to which it can accomplish those various tasks. Reviewers have criticized the V500's ability to keep up with the graphical demands of modern gaming and creative work; Consumer Reports corroborates this claim by giving the Mini Tower a very middling evaluation in its performance tests.