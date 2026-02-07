A Mini PC Could Replace Your TV's Streaming Devices - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people make the mistake of thinking they have to use either a smart TV or a streaming player like a Roku or Fire TV Stick to access streaming platforms. For the most part, that's true if you want a super simple plug-and-play setup, but for power use, there's a far better option. Instead of going with a streaming device, it makes more sense to add a mini PC or small form factor PC (SFFPC) to your main entertainment center. Another alternative is an HTPC, a Home Theater Personal Computer, designed to be the central entertainment hub for your home theater setup.

Think of them as smaller computers that act as stand-ins for set-top boxes or streaming players. The biggest difference, of course, is that these are much smaller than a huge tower — and have everything inside a little case or box. The processor, storage, memory or RAM, graphics card, if there is one, Wi-Fi chips, USB controller, all of it tucked inside the mini PC. The most recognizable example of a mini PC is the Apple Mac Mini series. Another popular model is the Beelink Mini S13 Pro or the GEEKOM A8 Mini PC, which packs a crazy amount of power in a compact frame.

Mini PCs can visit streaming websites and sometimes run streaming apps, especially if it's an Android device. These can also browse the web, play games, run custom media, and much more. That's why power users might love it, and why it could see more use than your typical Roku or streaming device.