This $120 HDMI Gadget Can Turn Any Smart TV Into A PC

Smart TVs are pretty versatile devices and can do a lot more than what the older "dumb TVs" of yesteryear could. You can already use your smart TV to watch content from major streaming services, play AAA gaming titles on cloud gaming services, or listen to music or podcasts without attaching any extra devices. Now, thanks to a new HDMI gadget the size of a regular streaming stick, you can also add full PC capabilities to your TV. A US-based mini PC maker, Azulle, offers a mini PC in a stick-style form factor that attaches directly to an HDMI port on your TV and brings a full-fledged desktop operating system in the form of Ubuntu.

Most importantly, the Azulle Access ARM Mini PC Stick starts at just $120 on Amazon. While mini PCs in a stick-style form factor aren't exactly new, the Azulle offering is reasonably priced and comes with a modern and capable ARM-based chip that's built to run Linux distros and Android 14 effectively. Although the device is targeted at commercial use, such as in digital signage and kiosks, it's perfectly okay for home environments. You can turn it into your media center with apps like Plex or Kodi, or use it to run PC applications with your TV essentially acting as your monitor.