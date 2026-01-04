Cheap Mini PCs Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys This Alternative Computer
I've covered the mini-PC market for several years, being a huge proponent of the concept. Both my parents were working from computers purchased in 2012, before I upgraded them to a couple of mini-PCs in 2023. I also built a home media network from a cheap mini-PC that's been going strong for years.
I've also recommended the mini-PC route to friends asking about upgrading from an aging computer, especially during Covid-era pricing and the ongoing cost instability issues with PC components. This is due in no small part to companies needing hardware to handle the massive workloads from the rise of artificial intelligence. While I think that the mini-PC option is a great one, especially for those who mainly use their computers for basic tasks and media consumption, it isn't for everyone.
There exist companies with names that you've never heard of, pushing cheap mini-PCs with outdated specifications, lower build quality, and lackluster support. This makes a lot of these mini-PCs not very good options for serious work or fun. That's where a small form-factor computer like the Mac mini comes into the picture. This is as close to a true desktop PC replacement we've had, with enough under the hood to keep you running smoothly for years.
The Mac mini has long-term value
One of the benefits of a Mac mini is the Apple name, with the company having a long track record of supporting its devices for several years. The company also makes available industry-leading support services, which are only made better if you have an Apple One or AppleCare subscription. There is also an inherent limitation to most mini-PCs, even with the likes of the GEEKOM A8 Mini PC that we've featured before. The issue comes from the lack of long-term power and performance, especially on cheaper systems. This lack of advanced processing power hinders many modern AI applications and provides generally poor gaming performance due to the lack of a dedicated GPU.
The Mac mini avoids this thanks to the inclusion of an M4 chip. This chip features the current fastest CPU core, meaning the Mac mini will still feel powerful years from now. The dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is optimized for AI and machine learning tasks, such as Apple Intelligence, and the 10-core GPU provides power for modern features such as ray tracing. This provides a good deal of power for all your AI tasks and gives you a lot of gaming options, especially if you rely on games through Apple Arcade.
Price to performance of the Apple Mac mini
Starting at only $599, the Mac mini offers power and features at a fairly competitive price, especially against a lot of the mini-PCs that are currently on the market. Apple has even stated that its Mac mini provides roughly 6x the performance of comparable large form-factor PCs (via Croma).
With the ability for the Mac mini to drive three displays, Apple Intelligence to support your work and education goals, and having strong editing tools for creators, it's hard to find another PC of this size that can come close to the Mac mini. If you are already a part of the Apple ecosystem, having the ability to have your iPhone and Mac mini work together might increase your productivity in ways you never thought of before. You can seamlessly mirror your iPhone on screen, answer calls and texts from your Mac mini, and even turn your iPhone into the best webcam on the market. If you are looking to upgrade an older PC and want the convenience and style of a small form-factor PC, the Mac mini should definitely be on your radar.