Cheap Mini PCs Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys This Alternative Computer

I've covered the mini-PC market for several years, being a huge proponent of the concept. Both my parents were working from computers purchased in 2012, before I upgraded them to a couple of mini-PCs in 2023. I also built a home media network from a cheap mini-PC that's been going strong for years.

I've also recommended the mini-PC route to friends asking about upgrading from an aging computer, especially during Covid-era pricing and the ongoing cost instability issues with PC components. This is due in no small part to companies needing hardware to handle the massive workloads from the rise of artificial intelligence. While I think that the mini-PC option is a great one, especially for those who mainly use their computers for basic tasks and media consumption, it isn't for everyone.

There exist companies with names that you've never heard of, pushing cheap mini-PCs with outdated specifications, lower build quality, and lackluster support. This makes a lot of these mini-PCs not very good options for serious work or fun. That's where a small form-factor computer like the Mac mini comes into the picture. This is as close to a true desktop PC replacement we've had, with enough under the hood to keep you running smoothly for years.