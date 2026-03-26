The FBI Just Named 18 Popular Routers Targeted By A Massive Malware Operation

Wi-Fi routers play a key role in your home's internet connection, as they act as the bridge between your devices and the rest of the internet while helping regulate your network's traffic. If a router is compromised, it can put the rest of the devices in your network at risk. A malicious actor gaining access to your router could spy on your communications and even steal your data. That's the reason the FBI is always keen to let Americans know when it discovers certain routers have been compromised. For example, in May 2025, the FBI issued a FLASH notice listing various routers Americans should avoid.

More recently, the FBI has named 18 more popular router models that have been targeted in a malware operation in a FLASH notice dated March 12, 2026. These routers were exploited by bad actors and added to a network of hacked devices used for malicious purposes. The devices involved were sold as residential proxies, which criminals use to hide their identities and locations while perpetrating cybercrime. According to the notice, roughly 1,200 device models, including routers and Internet of Things (IOT) devices from various manufacturers, were targeted. However, 18 routers and two security cameras were mentioned as the most frequently compromised models.

The shortlist includes three routers from D-Link (the DIR-818LW, DIR-850L, and DIR-860L), two Netgear models (the DGN2200v4 and AC1900 R7000), four from TP-Link (the Archer C20, TL-WR840N, TL-WR849N, and WR841N), and nine from Zyxel with the following model numbers: EMG6726-B10A, PMG5617GA, VMG1312-B10D, VMG1312-T20B, VMG3925-B10A, VMG3925-B10C, VMG4825-B10A, VMG4927-B50A, and VMG8825-T50K.