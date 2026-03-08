The FBI Warns Americans To Replace These Wi-Fi Routers

Per the FBI, this exploitation method takes advantage of outdated remote management software installed on older routers. Attackers use known vulnerabilities in the router software to upload malware. In other words, they're taking advantage of security weaknesses that would have likely been patched or fixed in modern hardware. Once connected, the router is used to establish botnets, which are a connected series of compromised devices used to carry out further attacks on other networks or users.

One of the world's largest botnets had compromised over 19 million devices before it was dismantled in 2024. Once infected, the devices communicate via a command and control server, which confirms whether they're still active and available for exploitation. Malware tools can also be used to compromise networks by opening up ports and channeling connections through proxy servers, which can siphon off sensitive data like unencrypted passwords or account details.

In the past, aggressive malware has targeted gaming systems and gained access to the data contained within. Once infected, this malware is difficult to detect, so again, the best answer to the problem is to upgrade your equipment. If you do upgrade, make sure to avoid Consumer Reports' list of cheap routers, as many are not up to par in regards of performance and usability.