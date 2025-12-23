If You Have A 2.4GHz Router, You Need To Upgrade - Here's Why

If you pay for a fast internet plan, but the Wi-Fi still feels slow, the issue may lie with your router rather than the internet provider. In many homes, the internet modem receives the promised speed from your internet provider, but loses efficiency during Wi-Fi distribution because the device is a single-band model operating solely on 2.4GHz.

For years, the single-band 2.4GHz technology served as the industry standard for Wi-Fi, but has become insufficient for modern demands. More connected devices, 4K streaming, and online gaming push bandwidth and stability demands beyond what older hardware can deliver. Keeping a router like that can waste the full potential of the internet plan and drag down the entire home network.

Fixing the issue is straightforward, but it oftentimes requires a hardware upgrade. Ditching your old gear for a dual-band router (or even a modern Wi-Fi 6 or 7 model) is the quickest fix to boost internet speeds across your entire home.