8 Ways To Speed Up Your Router (Without Spending Money)

Slow internet is arguably one of the top five worst experiences for any internet user. You may be trying to watch your favorite show on Netflix, only to have it buffering every few minutes. Or your video calls keep freezing at the worst possible moments. Worse yet, you can't even load up a game of Fortnite to play with your friends because your connection keeps timing out.

A lot of things can slow your router down. The placement could be terrible, wedged behind furniture or tucked in a corner where the signal can't reach. Interference from other devices might also be killing your signal, or outdated firmware could be dragging everything down. In many cases, someone might tell you to drop hundreds of dollars on one of the major Wi-Fi mesh systems to improve coverage, or better still, just get a Wi-Fi router with blazing-fast speed.

What they may not tell you is that simple tweaks to your router's settings and placement can make a massive difference in your connection speed. These are things you can do right now, today, using nothing but your time. Here are eight ways to make your router actually perform like it should without spending a penny.