Cheap Routers To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports

Wireless routers can be found across price segments, with high-end models often featuring the latest Wi-Fi generation and a ton of good-to-have features. On the other hand, budget or cheap models are often left with older-generation Wi-Fi or just the essentials. As not everyone has a big budget to spare for a Wi-Fi router, some of us have to opt for the more affordable models. However, picking up a cheap Wi-Fi router can be a tricky endeavor, as you are already making compromises by limiting your budget. So you need to be extra careful to ensure you're not buying a router that's known for poor performance.

Fortunately, the folks at Consumer Reports (CR) — a portal known for its trusted and unbiased reviews of products and services — have reviewed a wide range of Wi-Fi routers to help you with your purchase decision. Here are four cheap routers that have performed poorly in CR's testing and are best avoided. Instead, you can consider picking up any of the best Wi-Fi routers or one of the better-ranked Wi-Fi mesh systems according to user reviews.