Thinking About Fixing Your iPhone? A Former Tech Warns Against These Mistakes

If you break your iPhone, the easiest path to take is contact Apple Support and schedule an appointment with a Genius Bar. However, if you live far away from an Apple Store, don't trust your local reseller, or you're just trying to save some money, there's this possibility where you can try to fix it yourself. After all, how much more damage can you make to an already broken iPhone? (Actually, a lot).

This is why former technician and Slashgear's contributor Doug McDonald shared with BGR some of the mistakes he has repeatedly seen people making over the years when trying to fix an iPhone, from things like forgetting to disconnect the battery before replacing a display, or even not putting the same screws back into the hole from which they came. All those little details matter when fixing an iPhone, and while Apple has made it a million times easier to fix a phone by yourself thanks to actual repair tools and guides on how much it will cost. This is not a task for the weak of heart, or those who never fixed other electronics before.

Especially if you have a recent iPhone, Apple is very picky about what spare parts you put on your phone, and depending on the way you fix it, you can end up ruining parts of your device completely, as Apple requires you to pay for authentic pieces to be used as replacement.