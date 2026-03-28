New Form Of Aluminum Is Only The Beginning Of Replacing Precious Metals

Metals are more than just tough and durable building materials; several are vital in the production of commodities. Many of these are precious metals which are prized for their catalytic capabilities but are expensive to extract and produce. Researchers have been searching for an inexpensive replacement, and one team invented a new form of aluminum that could do all that and also serve as the catalyst for future chemistry breakthroughs.

Recently, King's College in London announced that a team of scientists led by Dr. Clare Bakewell has developed a new form of aluminum that is so reactive it can serve the same purposes as precious metal catalysts. More importantly, the recently discovered aluminum variant could potentially lead to even more discoveries down the line. As Bakewell's team experimented with the material, they discovered "new and interesting reactions" every so often. For instance, one variant of the aluminum consists of atoms arranged in a triangular structure that remain intact even when dissolved. As Dr. Bakewell stated, such a reaction is "unprecedented."

While an aluminum derivative that can mimic the manufacturing utility of a precious metals is impressive, the new material goes one step further and might hold the key to brand new compounds. Dr. Bakewell believes this aluminum's unique structure and reactivity could produce materials with even more novel (and larger) molecular structures, as well as properties that could produce yet more compounds in a veritable chain reaction of discoveries. One day, Bakewell's aluminum could very well help produce an aluminum alloy that, say, produces limitless energy. We haven't even scratched the surface of this aluminum's potential.