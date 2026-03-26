5 Best Movies Like Priyanka Chopra And Karl Urban's The Bluff
Between the return of "Invincible" and the upcoming farewell of "The Boys," a swashbuckling action movie led by Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban has been topping Prime Video's charts. "The Bluff," directed by Frank E. Flowers, has Chopra taking the role of Ercell Bodden, a loving mother who, unknown to her children, once lived as the notorious pirate Bloody Mary. Her past deeds wash up on shore in the form of Captain Francisco Connor (Urban), who has a score to settle. What follows is a fierce battle with swords and blood as Ercell fights for the survival of her children and herself.
Something in the movie has landed with the audience, given how long it's stayed on the charts. But where does that leave viewers who want to see more hard-edged heroines giving the bad guys a whooping? After checking out BGR's list of films featuring badass female leads and pirate action, we found five movies that should certainly keep you entertained after you finish watching "The Bluff." Besides a few sea-based action adventures, some compelling curveballs are also worth watching just to see the villains realize they've messed with the wrong mother. So, stay alert and batten down the hatches as we set sail, starting with a Christmas movie featuring a very rude version of Samuel L. Jackson.
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Some might see it as a treat for the holiday season, but watching Geena Davis be reborn as a spy years before Jason Bourne made it big is good enough for any time of year. Renny Harlin's 1996 movie "The Long Kiss Goodnight" stars Davis as Charly, a loving housewife who, after losing her memory in an accident, remembers she was a government agent. Helping her piece together memories of old missions is Samuel L. Jackson, a private investigator who hits the road with our hero while trying not to get shot at.
Written by Shane Black ("Iron Man 3," "The Nice Guys"), "The Long Kiss Goodnight" is easily one of the most overlooked works by the writer, especially since Matt Damon dominated the genre with "The Bourne Identity" a few years later with an amnesiac assassin backstory similar to Charly's. Still, this is an action-packed movie worth your time, with Geena Davis delivering one of her best roles. Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson was at the cusp of becoming the superstar we know him as. From here, he was off to the likes of "Pulp Fiction" and "Die Hard with a Vengeance," but he was playing a part in "The Long Kiss Goodnight" that he confirmed he would be happy to play again. Make no mistake: Charly is one of the few secret agents deserving a franchise as much as Mr. Bourne, and perhaps even Mr. Bond — especially if it means more of Jackson cracking wise alongside her.
Pirates Of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
After swashing a decent amount of buckle in "The Bluff," you might be in need of more piracy (no, not the copyright infringement kind). There's no better place to go and get some of that than in Disney's introductory trip to the Caribbean. Hitting shores in 2003, "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" still stands as one of the best action-adventure movies to ever grace the screen, and it's a shining example that movies based on theme park rides can actually be good. Gore Verbinski's first outing in the franchise is still an absolute thrill ride with some legendary performances.
Naturally, Johnny Depp stumbles his way through every scene and steals the spotlight as the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow, while Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley play the lovestruck hero, Will Turner, and the damsel in distress, Elizabeth Swann. Together, they all work to support the story and the thrilling set pieces that work their magic. Add in CGI that still holds up and Geoffrey Rush as the cursed Captain Barbossa, and "The Curse of the Black Pearl" likely will be your gateway to rewatch the "Pirates" trilogy. Yep, it's a trilogy, and any argument against this statement will lead to guaranteed plank-walking.
Kill Bill Vol.1
Yeah, we know. "The Whole Bloody Affair" is meant to be watched with both volumes, but there's something about Quentin Tarantino's first film featuring The Bride (Uma Thurman) that hits harder than the sequel. Coincidentally released in the same year as "Pirates of the Caribbean," the film took us on a mission of vengeance that became one of the greats. A blood-soaked modern Western that replaced bullets with blades, "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" remains as stylish as ever and sharper than any katana swung through it. Thurman, who survived a brutal betrayal, resorts to any means necessary to cross off her hit list of those who wronged her — while looking stupidly cool doing so.
As with all of Tarantino's work, "Vol. 1" features an electrifying script brought to life by an incredible cast, consisting of familiar faces from the director's past. Leading the pack is Thurman as a hero who quickly earns a place among icons like Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley as a true femme fatale. As deadly as she is driven, it's undoubtedly one of Thurman's best performances. Although Tarantino spends a perfect amount of time developing The Bride's targets — including the awesome anime segment that tells Lucy Liu's Cottonmouth backstory — you can't help but look forward to her cutting through enemies in the beautifully brutal style Tarantino is known for. If you ever need to put together a revenge movie watch list, there's no question "Kill Bill" deserves a spot.
Panic Room
"Panic Room" may seem far removed from Chopra's latest action film, but both feature a mother who is outnumbered and fighting to protect herself against intruders who underestimate what they're up against.
Jodie Foster plays a divorced mother who moves into a new house with a fortified panic room as a bonus feature. Unfortunately, whatever is inside that room becomes the target of three burglars eager to get in. The film intensifies like a minimalist version of John Carpenter's "Assault on Precinct 13," where the lines between good and evil are as hidden as the house's secret. It also showcases an early performance by Kristen Stewart, before she became a big deal.
Directed by David Fincher, "Panic Room" is a claustrophobic nail-biter that has everyone giving it their all in this small space, captured through the filmmaker's signature sleek and cold lens. Jared Leto goes loopy, Forest Whitaker faces a conflict of interest, and Jodie relies on her wits and patience to keep us engaged — which she does brilliantly. During early filming, Nicole Kidman was cast in the role before Foster took over. It's a good thing she did, as there's a fragility to this desperate mother that only the Oscar-winner could deliver.
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Russell Crowe is best known for unleashing hell in "Gladiator," but a film that doesn't get nearly enough attention compared to his sword-and-sandal epic is the sword and seafaring adventure, "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World." Peter Weir's loose adaptation of Patrick O'Brian's book series cast Crowe as Captain Aubrey, a navy captain during the Napoleonic Wars, who sails the seven seas with his crew and the ship's surgeon, Dr. Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany).
While a steady-paced sea adventure, "Master and Commander" is undeniably one of Crowe's most overlooked films and offers a great perspective on old sea battles. Besides developing a crew that lives and dies by their captain, the core of the story is the friendship between Aubrey and Maturin, brought to life so effortlessly by Crowe and Bettany. Their chemistry, also seen in Ron Howard's "A Beautiful Mind," is infused with themes of exploring foreign lands and camaraderie in epic battles that hit as hard as a cannonball. The film's biggest failure is that it was set up for a franchise that never truly set sail. So, we're left with a fantastic adventure film that ends on a cliffhanger, leaving us wanting more, with Bettany and Crowe playing us out on strings.