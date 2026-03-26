5 Best Movies Like Priyanka Chopra And Karl Urban's The Bluff

Between the return of "Invincible" and the upcoming farewell of "The Boys," a swashbuckling action movie led by Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban has been topping Prime Video's charts. "The Bluff," directed by Frank E. Flowers, has Chopra taking the role of Ercell Bodden, a loving mother who, unknown to her children, once lived as the notorious pirate Bloody Mary. Her past deeds wash up on shore in the form of Captain Francisco Connor (Urban), who has a score to settle. What follows is a fierce battle with swords and blood as Ercell fights for the survival of her children and herself.

Something in the movie has landed with the audience, given how long it's stayed on the charts. But where does that leave viewers who want to see more hard-edged heroines giving the bad guys a whooping? After checking out BGR's list of films featuring badass female leads and pirate action, we found five movies that should certainly keep you entertained after you finish watching "The Bluff." Besides a few sea-based action adventures, some compelling curveballs are also worth watching just to see the villains realize they've messed with the wrong mother. So, stay alert and batten down the hatches as we set sail, starting with a Christmas movie featuring a very rude version of Samuel L. Jackson.