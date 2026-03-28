You Can Use Apple CarPlay To Save Money On Gas - Here's How

Gas prices fluctuate year-round and vary wildly by region, with higher prices in touristy areas, near airports, and in urban centers. Drivers can pretty easily adapt to this everyday reality and adjust their budgets as needed. The bigger challenge to people's wallets is when prices skyrocket due to seasonal demand spikes (like summer travel) or sudden supply limits. We've all seen gas prices rise during a global pandemic, widespread blackouts, extreme weather, and international incidents.

If you drive daily, filling up the tank is can be a large part of your budget. There are many ways to save on gas, including regular car maintenance, like keeping your tires properly inflated. You can also carpooling and bundle errands to reduce the number of trips you take in a day. If it's available in your area, using public transit is also a worthy alternative to driving. Another simple solution is to compare prices before you get to the pump. Whether you're going on a road trip or just fueling up for your daily commute, planning ahead can save you money. Apple CarPlay users can find the closest gas stations and get up-to-the-minute gas prices right from their dashboards.

It's worth noting that many apps don't support CarPlay, including perhaps the best-known app, GasBuddy (it's not on Android Auto either), but there are a number of other options below.