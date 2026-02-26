The 8 Best And 6 Worst Apple CarPlay Features, According To Users

Apple CarPlay boasts a simple, effortless, and user-friendly interface. If you use an iPhone, you already know how to use CarPlay. The interface quickly feels familiar and has no learning curve, unlike manufacturer-specific systems. You just have to plug in your iPhone or connect it wirelessly, and you'll see all your apps.

Honestly, many users don't see CarPlay as a standalone infotainment system. Rather, CarPlay feels like a deeply integrated extension of iOS, which brings your iPhone experience to your drive. You'll see your iPhone apps in larger, easy-to-tap icons and a simple layout, which reduces distractions so you can focus on driving. You can make phone calls, read or reply to your messages, search for contacts, play your favorite music, and get navigation instructions in a safer way. CarPlay's interface also supports light and dark modes, which you can activate according to ambient lighting or time of the day so it doesn't strain your eyes.

CarPlay also supports Live Activities. This brings real-time glanceable updates like sports scores, flight status, and food delivery times, straight from your iPhone to your car's screen. You can also control which apps are allowed to show your Live Activities by going to iPhone Settings > Apps > Live Activities. Overall, the easy-breezy interface and smart iOS integration are amongst the key reasons why many users believe that CarPlay is superior to the OEM systems.