5 Spotify Music Streaming Alternatives Users Swear By
Listening to music online has never been easier, thanks to the proliferation of music streaming services. With a single account, you get access to millions of songs at your fingertips that you can listen to at any time. One of the most popular music streaming services on the market is Spotify, which has over 696 million monthly active users and a 31.7% share of subscribers in the global music streaming market, according to data intelligence firm Demandsage. That makes it the biggest music streaming service on the market by monthly active users.
Spotify isn't the end-all, be-all, however. If you've subscribed to Spotify before, but are ready to explore other options or are looking for something better than Spotify's lossless streaming (or cheaper), you're in luck. There are several alternatives to Spotify Music you can switch to that users vouch for, which offer the same feature set or even better in certain areas.
Apple Music
Like Spotify, Apple Music has a vast library with over 100 million songs. Similarly, Apple Music supports lossless streaming. However, it's a bit better in quality since you can stream losslessly up to 24-bit/192 kHz, which is slightly higher than Spotify's maximum of 24-bit/44.1 kHz. Support for lossless streaming means that all the details of the recording are preserved, and with the right setup, you can hear even the most subtle parts of a track that would otherwise be lost in audio compression formats like MP3. Additionally, Apple Music supports Dolby Atmos, which users on Reddit appreciated.
That's why Apple Music ranks as one of the best apps for audiophiles. Apple Music also uses algorithmic music recommendations to help you discover songs that you might love based on your listening history. You also get features like music videos, an AI DJ, and standalone apps across different platforms, including Android, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, Apple Music also has unique offerings such as karaoke, radio stations, exclusive performances, and a standalone app for classical music.
The only catch is you'll need to pay to use the service at all — there's no free plan. Apple Music's Individual plan costs $10.99 per month, while the Student and Family plans go for $5.99 and $16.99 per month, respectively. If it's your first time, you may be eligible for a one-month trial to give the service a spin and see how it stacks up against Spotify. You can download Apple Music from the App Store and Google Play Store, as well as on other dedicated device app stores.
Tidal
Tidal is another solid alternative to Spotify. The service boasts a music streaming library of over 110 million songs, so you have plenty to listen to. However, what makes Tidal stand out to its users is its sound quality: It supports up to 24-bit/192 kHz streaming quality, and if you have compatible devices, you can also enjoy Dolby Atmos spatial audio. When it comes to content diversity, Tidal also offers podcasts and videos, some of which are exclusive to the platform. However, there is no audiobook content.
Music discovery is just as easy on Tidal, with search functionality and algorithm-driven suggestions to help you find new artists and songs. Despite that, some Reddit users aren't as impressed or are getting mixed results with Tidal's algorithm. The service also supports major platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and more, for convenience.
Tidal's Individual plan costs $10.99 a month, a dollar less than Spotify's Premium Individual plan. It also has a Family plan priced at $16.99 a month, and if you're an eligible student, you can get the Student plan for $5.99 per month. Unfortunately, there's no free plan, but you can sign up for a one-month trial to check it out. You can download Tidal from the App Store and Google Play Store.
YouTube Music
YouTube Music is also among the top alternatives to Spotify, according to Reddit users. The major downside of YouTube Music is its sound quality — it maxes out at just 256 kbps, a far cry from Spotify's current limit of 24-bit/44.1 kHz. Another disadvantage is that YouTube Music doesn't have a standalone app on all major platforms. Despite that, some on Reddit love the app because it's packed with songs and videos you might not find on other streaming services.
Another attractive feature that makes it a viable alternative to some users is that you can get it for free when you subscribe to YouTube Premium. Aside from those differences, there's a music discovery system with personalized recommendations. Additionally, YouTube Music includes podcasts, and you can curate your playlists. It has a free plan as well, with ads and several restrictions similar to Spotify. If you need the full experience, you'll have to pay for one of its Premium plans.
The Individual plan costs $10.99 a month (or $109.99 when billed annually), the Family plan costs $16.99 a month, and the Student plan costs $5.49 a month. Alternatively, you can subscribe to YouTube Premium's Student, Individual, or Family plan for $7.99/month, $13.99/month, and $22.99/month, respectively; which include YouTube Music Premium. You can download YouTube Music from the Google Play Store and App Store.
Qobuz
Users on Reddit who love Qobuz find it good for its superior sound quality (tops out at 24-bit/192 kHz), despite Spotify also offering CD-quality lossless support. It has an extensive library, with over 100 million tracks. Some users prefer Qobuz simply because it pays creators more. It has an algorithm-driven music discovery system, too; although it's not as good as Spotify's, according to some on Reddit.
Qobuz is also available on multiple platforms, allowing you to listen on different devices. However, features like lyrics, videos, podcasts, and audiobooks are not available on Qobuz. There is a special section in the app dubbed Magazine, which curates stories about music and the people behind it. It's also unique for including liner notes that you can view in-app or as a PDF; the same ones you'd get if you bought a physical disc.
Qobuz has two general plans: Studio and Sublime. Under the Studio plan, you can subscribe to the Student ($4.99/month), Solo ($12.99/month), Duo ($17.99/month), or Family plan ($21.90/month). For the Sublime plan, you can choose between Solo, Duo, and Family at slightly higher subscription prices with discounts on music purchases. The Qobuz app is available to download on both the Google Play Store and App Store.
Deezer
Deezer is also loved among users as a great alternative to Spotify. Some on Reddit praise Deezer for its recommendation algorithm and sound quality, while other users love it for its music catalog. For the uninitiated, Deezer supports up to 16-bit/44.1 kHz playback, which, sure, doesn't match Spotify's HiFi, but is good enough for everyday listening. Like Spotify, the app also has a free plan with various restrictions.
This streaming service has a library of over 120 million songs, and supports all the major platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, Apple TV, and Android TV. Besides its rich catalog, Deezer also offers personalized playlists, social features (like collaborative playlists), lyrics, podcasts, and more.
Its unique offerings include SongCatcher (a music identification feature) and Flow, which creates an infinite playlist of music based on the mood or genre through the use of AI. When it comes to pricing, there's a limited free plan, but you can get the full experience by paying for the Premium ($11.99/month) or Family ($19.99/month) plan. You can get Deezer from the Google Play Store or App Store.
How we picked Spotify alternatives
We sourced our picks for Spotify Music alternatives from various threads on Reddit. We combed through dozens of user threads discussing how Spotify compares to other services or its alternatives for those looking to switch. From these threads, we picked the five most recommended Spotify alternatives. We then discussed how each service compares to Spotify based on what mattered the most to users in Reddit threads, such as music catalog, sound quality, ease of use, pricing, personalized recommendations, and cross-platform support. We've listed the alternatives in no particular order.