5 Spotify Music Streaming Alternatives Users Swear By

Like Spotify, Apple Music has a vast library with over 100 million songs. Similarly, Apple Music supports lossless streaming. However, it's a bit better in quality since you can stream losslessly up to 24-bit/192 kHz, which is slightly higher than Spotify's maximum of 24-bit/44.1 kHz. Support for lossless streaming means that all the details of the recording are preserved, and with the right setup, you can hear even the most subtle parts of a track that would otherwise be lost in audio compression formats like MP3. Additionally, Apple Music supports Dolby Atmos, which users on Reddit appreciated.

That's why Apple Music ranks as one of the best apps for audiophiles. Apple Music also uses algorithmic music recommendations to help you discover songs that you might love based on your listening history. You also get features like music videos, an AI DJ, and standalone apps across different platforms, including Android, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, Apple Music also has unique offerings such as karaoke, radio stations, exclusive performances, and a standalone app for classical music.

The only catch is you'll need to pay to use the service at all — there's no free plan. Apple Music's Individual plan costs $10.99 per month, while the Student and Family plans go for $5.99 and $16.99 per month, respectively. If it's your first time, you may be eligible for a one-month trial to give the service a spin and see how it stacks up against Spotify. You can download Apple Music from the App Store and Google Play Store, as well as on other dedicated device app stores.