5 Popular Apps That Don't Work With Apple CarPlay (But Should)

No one should be driving while watching TV. That makes complete sense. Still, popular streaming platforms should be available on CarPlay when people aren't driving. For example, Tesla lets users watch Netflix content in their car in a clever way: it's only possible when the car is parked.

That way, if you're waiting for someone, on a ferry, or just want to hang out a little longer in your vehicle, you could catch up with your favorite shows and movies. While it's unclear whether Apple will ever let video streaming platforms add their apps to CarPlay, this is something the company should consider, as it could be a great alternative when no one is driving the car but still wants to take advantage of the bigger display. That said, it's not only Netflix that should be available, but also Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more.

Note that while these apps aren't available natively with their own dashboard icons, you can still play them on CarPlay using the new "video in the car" feature introduced in iOS 26. Just launch any of these apps, play a video on your iPhone, and project it onto the car's screen when the car is stationary.