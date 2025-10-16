How To Use iOS 26's New Apple CarPlay Widget Features On Your iPhone

Your CarPlay experience is about to get even better. You're likely familiar with widgets on the iPhone; if you aren't, widgets are apps that can be added to your Home screen and provide quick information or access to settings and features. Apple is now bringing that experience to CarPlay, making it even more convenient to navigate certain items during your travels.

The new widgets are part of iOS 26, which delivers a smorgasbord of new features to CarPlay in general. Along with Apple's new Liquid Glass design, other iOS 26 features include Live Activities on your Dashboard, options for video streaming, a new compact view for phone calls, and new features for Messages. Adding widgets to CarPlay is rather straightforward, with the most important thing to remember being that you access them from your iPhone's Settings menu, where you can add, remove, or move widgets.

CarPlay already has a few cool tricks to make for a better experience, but being able to add widgets is no doubt going to be a major boon for those with an infotainment system that supports it. As more third-party applications accommodate the new widgets feature, it will continue to expand the capabilities you have while in your vehicle. Here's how you get started.