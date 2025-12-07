Why Your Apple CarPlay Keeps Disconnecting (And How To Fix It)

Apple CarPlay makes using your iPhone on the road both safer and easier. All you need to do is bring your iPhone along, start the car, and make sure it's connected. Once you're up and running, CarPlay pulls in the best parts of iOS, whether you're firing off messages, navigating to your next stop, or cueing up a playlist for the drive. You can even fine-tune your experience using some of the best CarPlay tips and tricks.

That said, the software behind your CarPlay and iOS experience isn't totally immune to hiccups. One problem you might run into is a full-blown CarPlay disconnect — the whole interface dropping out without warning. It's annoying, especially when you're in the middle of a drive, and there are plenty of reasons why it happens. Sometimes it's as simple as a connectivity setting or an overdue software update. Other times, it comes down to the accessories you're using to power your CarPlay setup. A preliminary fix you can try is to make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, as an outdated build can often cause wireless CarPlay to misbehave. You can do this by heading to Settings > General > Software Update and downloading anything waiting in the queue. However, if you're still having the issue after updating, here's why, and what you can do to get CarPlay back up and running.