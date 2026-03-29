Alec Baldwin's Forgotten Final Fantasy Movie Deserves A Second Look

Among the most bizarre "Final Fantasy" adaptations is 2001's "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within." A joint effort between American studio Columbia Pictures and Japan's Square Pictures, the animated feature was directed by "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and featured famous actors like Alec Baldwin, Donald Sutherland, Ming-Na Wen, and Steve Buscemi.

It follows Aki Ross (Wen) and the Deep Eyes, led by Captain Gray Edwards (Baldwin), as they fight aliens known as Phantoms who have invaded Earth and are infecting humans. Aki discovers a possible way to defeat the Phantoms by channeling eight spirits of Gaia, the planet's soul, putting her into conflict with General Douglas Hein (James Woods), who wants to simply blast them with an environmentally devastating weapon.

"The Spirits Within" wasn't well-received. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at 44% from critics and 48% from users, with many panning its weak, confusing story that has little to do with its namesake franchise. It was also a massive box office flop, earning just $85 million on a budget of $137 million and resulting in the closure of Square Pictures. Despite that, "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within" is worth revisiting 25 years later for its groundbreaking photorealistic visuals that hold up far better than most CGI from the time.