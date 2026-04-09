Did The Lifebelt Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 1

Way back during "Shark Tank" Season 1, the Sharks were presented with the Lifebelt, a car safety device created by Robert Allison. When installed, the Lifebelt prevents a car from starting unless all passengers have their seatbelts buckled. If a seatbelt is unbuckled while the engine is running, it causes the radio to turn off and an alarm to play until it is buckled.

Inspired by a personal loss, Allison created Lifebelt as a way to prevent future tragedies, particularly those involving teen drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about half of those killed in car accidents in 2023 weren't wearing a seatbelt. They also estimate that over 2,000 of the nearly 24,000 victims may have survived had they been buckled in. The simple but potentially life-saving nature of Lifebelt had several of the Sharks interested.

Allison received offers from Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec, with Herjavec making the first million-dollar offer of the entire series, though both wanted the patent itself to make deals with the major automobile manufacturers to implement the technology in their vehicles. However, in a shocking decision, Allison declined both offers, citing his desire to sell Lifebelt directly to consumers and establish it as a national brand. In the end, Allison walked away empty-handed, but Lifbelt would carry on –- at least for a little bit.