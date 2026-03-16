Did XTorch Solar Powered Flashlight Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12
Season 12 of "Shark Tank", airing in 2020, showcased a product meant to improve people's lives. It wasn't aimed at wealthy clientele like the Chefee robotic chef from "Shark Tank" Season 15. Instead, it was for people who lived in areas that struggled with access to electricity, and was inspired by missionary work. Called the XTorch, it was a solar-powered device that functioned as a flashlight, a lantern, and a portable charger. A deal was negotiated on "Shark Tank", but never agreed to. Though XTorch continued to carry on its business after the show, operations were halted when one of its founders passed away in 2025.
XTorch was created by married couple Gene and Keidy Palusky, who met in the Dominican Republic while Gene was renovating buildings as part of a mission trip. They were moved by the needs of people in areas without reliable electricity for lighting their homes, navigating the dark, or getting in touch with family due to trouble charging phones. The ruggedly constructed XTorch was designed to meet those needs, and along with being solar-powered, it could also be charged via USB.
Details of the Shark Tank deal
By the time Gene and Keidy Palusky went on "Shark Tank" in 2020, the XTorch had already gained momentum. Investing their own money into the business, the couple had been producing and selling the XTorch to nonprofits and individuals since 2018. Because of their charitable mindset, they also had donated some 1,500 solar flashlights to those in need. The Paluskys wanted "Shark Tank" investment to help the business expand, with a goal of donating 25% of the profits to developing nations.
They asked the panel of potential investors on the show, or Sharks, for a $150,000 investment in exchange for a 10% stake in XTorch. There was some concern from the Sharks about how new the product was and the price point being too high. However, Robert Herjavec was interested, but in buying the business outright. Ultimately, negotiations over how much the company was worth did not work out and the Paluskys left without a deal, much like Zero Pollution Motors from "Shark Tank" season 6. However, XTorch remained in business for five years after the 2020 episode aired.
The future of XTorch
On June 28, 2025, Keidy Palusky posted on the XTorch Facebook channel that her husband Gene had passed away from ongoing health issues. The last post on the XTorch Instagram page was regarding Gene's passing and stated that the company was on hold with the possibility of being sold in the future. The website for XTorch is no longer active and the domain seems to be unclaimed.
The product page on Amazon still exists, but it is marked as currently unavailable. Though Facebook and Instagram for XTorch were updated in 2025, the X account shows no post history. It has been close to a year since Gene Palusky's passing, as of this writing, with no news as to whether or not the XTorch solar flashlight will ever go back into production. If you are in the market, however, these are the best flashlights on Amazon, ranked by customers.