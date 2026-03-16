Did XTorch Solar Powered Flashlight Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12

Season 12 of "Shark Tank", airing in 2020, showcased a product meant to improve people's lives. It wasn't aimed at wealthy clientele like the Chefee robotic chef from "Shark Tank" Season 15. Instead, it was for people who lived in areas that struggled with access to electricity, and was inspired by missionary work. Called the XTorch, it was a solar-powered device that functioned as a flashlight, a lantern, and a portable charger. A deal was negotiated on "Shark Tank", but never agreed to. Though XTorch continued to carry on its business after the show, operations were halted when one of its founders passed away in 2025.

XTorch was created by married couple Gene and Keidy Palusky, who met in the Dominican Republic while Gene was renovating buildings as part of a mission trip. They were moved by the needs of people in areas without reliable electricity for lighting their homes, navigating the dark, or getting in touch with family due to trouble charging phones. The ruggedly constructed XTorch was designed to meet those needs, and along with being solar-powered, it could also be charged via USB.