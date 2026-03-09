Did The Chefee Robotic Chef Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 15

In 2023, season 15 of Shark Tank showcased a culinary robotics product meant to revolutionize the way we cook food. It was called Chefee, a robotic chef that could be integrated into kitchens to quite literally cook all your meals for you. A deal was offered during the episode of Shark Tank. However, it appears it was never finalized after the show during the due diligence period. Chefee remains in business, but has yet to ship out its products officially.

Chefee Robotics was represented on Shark Tank by CEO Assaf Pashut. He certainly had the credentials to back up his plan. He was a restaurant and food truck owner, and a prior CEO/CTO of a company called 7D Robotics that provided autonomous restaurant kitchen technology. Chefee had the ability to cook a variety of meals in your kitchen with the aim to free up your time. It could integrate with grocery ordering apps like Amazon Fresh to even do that part of the job for you, as well.

Chefee isn't the only product shown on Shark Tank whose deal did not close and the company is still in the pre-production phase. The SMART Tire Company from Season 13 also didn't close a deal but still have hopes to begin shipping its product in 2026.