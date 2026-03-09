Did The Chefee Robotic Chef Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 15
In 2023, season 15 of Shark Tank showcased a culinary robotics product meant to revolutionize the way we cook food. It was called Chefee, a robotic chef that could be integrated into kitchens to quite literally cook all your meals for you. A deal was offered during the episode of Shark Tank. However, it appears it was never finalized after the show during the due diligence period. Chefee remains in business, but has yet to ship out its products officially.
Chefee Robotics was represented on Shark Tank by CEO Assaf Pashut. He certainly had the credentials to back up his plan. He was a restaurant and food truck owner, and a prior CEO/CTO of a company called 7D Robotics that provided autonomous restaurant kitchen technology. Chefee had the ability to cook a variety of meals in your kitchen with the aim to free up your time. It could integrate with grocery ordering apps like Amazon Fresh to even do that part of the job for you, as well.
Chefee isn't the only product shown on Shark Tank whose deal did not close and the company is still in the pre-production phase. The SMART Tire Company from Season 13 also didn't close a deal but still have hopes to begin shipping its product in 2026.
The details of the Shark Tank deal
Assaf Pashut went onto Shark Tank with some existing momentum behind Chefee Robotics. Pashut had $450,000 from investors and $90,000 of his money put into ensuring Chefee could get off the ground and running. He wanted further investment from Shark Tank to actually get production going. The cost for each kitchen Chefee unit could be up to $50,000, so the target audience was high-end clientele that could afford to integrate it into their existing, modern kitchens. Pashut asked for $500,000 for a 4% stake in the company.
The panel of investors on the show, the sharks, weren't so sure about the product. There was concern about the business' long term potential success, especially with cheaper alternatives out there that were designed to make cooking faster and easier for people — such as the Dreo ChefMaker. Ultimately, Kevin O'Leary did make a deal with Pashut. However, there is no evidence that the deal was ever finalized. On Chefee Robotics' website, it only talks about being featured on Shark Tank and not funded by it.
The future for Chefee
Chefee Robotics has an active website showcasing the product's abilities. It promises 2026 production for Chefee and that it is currently taking reservations for $250. Going to the reservation page shows the scale of what you are ultimately paying for. The most basic model available is $35,000. The most expensive one is $75,000, designed for hotels and restaurants. If you want to add-on features like a coffee maker, and air fryer, or a baker, that is an additional $2,500 per item. It is certainly not designed for the average home.
The website says the patent for Chefee is still pending. It shows a team of four people behind the company, and it mentions that its appearance on Shark Tank helped to spark interest in the product. It does have a Facebook page. At the time of this writing, the last post was in June 2025 showcasing the product. Its latest Instagram post isn't much more recent, dating to September 2025.
Despite a quieter social media presence, there is no evidence that Chefee Robotics won't fulfill on its goal to begin production in 2026. Although actually getting a product from conception into production can be a daunting challenge as Zero Pollution Motors from Season 6 can attest to. It will be interesting to see if Chefee starts appearing in homes and restaurants soon.