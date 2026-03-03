Did Zero Pollution Motors Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 6

Season six of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2014, saw a company called Zero Pollution Motors looking to revolutionize the United States automobile industry. The product was called the Air Car, a car propelled not by gas or electricity but by compressed air. Though there was some interest from the sharks on the show, and a deal was discussed, it was never finalized post-show. As of this writing, Zero Pollution Motors (ZPM) appears to be out of business, with no Air Cars produced or sold.

Zero Pollution Motors itself was unique in that it was the United States license of an already-existent company out of Luxembourg called MDI. That company develops its own Air Car, so ZPM's goal was to bring that innovative technology to the U.S. The car was meant to be cleaner for the air in urban environments, with its small size intended to make it easier to get around large metropolitan areas.

Sometimes, when deals are agreed to during an episode of "Shark Tank," they don't pass the formal due diligence period after the show, as was the case with the RokBlok record player in season nine. Just like RokBlok, it seems that no "Shark Tank" deal went through for the Air Car, so ZPM was never able to fulfill its vision.