Did The RokBlok Record Player Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9
Season 9 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2017, showcased a product designed for audiophiles. It is called RokBlok, and it's a portable record player. Vinyl records have a following, and there are some great record players for people who like listening to music that way. What made this one stand out is that it was developed to be portable, designed as a small box that sits atop the record. While a deal was agreed to on the show, it seemed never to be finalized afterward. Today RokBlok is shown as an available product, but it is out of stock on the company's website with no date given for future purchases.
RokBlok was pitched on "Shark Tank" by entrepreneur Logan Riley. It's a product of his company, known as Pink Donut. Pink Donut describes itself as an idea company on its website, and it features some other products, including a mobile app to help you find your friends, a mobile game that encourages the exploration of San Francisco, and an audio short story collection.
While deals may be agreed upon during an episode of "Shark Tank," that doesn't guarantee they will pass due diligence after the show. It appears RokBlok is one such product, though there are no details about why the deal didn't go through specifically. It seems, though, Pink Donut is still in business despite that setback, and RokBlok products have made their way into the hands of consumers.
Details about the Shark Tank deal
The panel of potential investors on "Shark Tank" has seen a wide array of product ideas, including the Ionic Ear of the pilot episode, which they found quite creepy. Logan Riley came onto "Shark Tank" already with Pink Donut up and running and with some interest in RokBlok. In 2016, prior to when the episode aired in 2017, RokBlok had already received backing of over $350,000 on Kickstarter. Riley wanted an investment from "Shark Tank" to help with the manufacturing process for RokBlock.
Riley asked for $300,000 for a 15% stake in the business. There was some worry about the product from the potential investors, including a limited market for RokBlok and the business being in such early stages. However, after some negotiation, a deal was reached with Robert Herjavec, who offered to invest $500,000 for a 100% stake in the business. On top of that, Herjavec proposed a contract with Riley that included a lucrative salary and royalty setup.
Even though the deal never closed, Riley has since launched more products through Pink Donut and was able to send out RokBlok to Kickstarter backers. Unfortunately, the Kickstarter product page is full of the comments of disgruntled backers who claim they either never got their item or that it did not work properly and want a replacement.
The future of RokBlok
Pink Donut links to a full product page about RokBlok. When going to order it, however, it has a message that the early 2025 batch of products is sold out and that the fall 2025 batch will be available soon. It has a contact information form to fill out for updates. At the time of writing, it's February 2026, so the product page has clearly not been updated in a bit.
RokBlok has a Facebook page that has not been updated since 2017, its last post talking about the product in the news. It also has an Instagram account showcasing the product, with the last posts in 2023. The account has 58 followers as of this time of writing. Though RokBlok isn't available on the company's website, the products are being sold through eBay. General comments on eBay about the product talk about it being a fun gift, but not the best sound quality.
RokBlok is still alive after the episode aired, though with a low product supply. That is not the first time this has happened with products shown on "Shark Tank." The SMART Tire was showcased in 2021, but it still doesn't plan for its official product line to be available to consumers until late 2026. Perhaps RokBlok will be restocked soon, or perhaps it will be forgotten about as Pink Donut focuses on its other offerings.