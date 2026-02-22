Did The RokBlok Record Player Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9

Season 9 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2017, showcased a product designed for audiophiles. It is called RokBlok, and it's a portable record player. Vinyl records have a following, and there are some great record players for people who like listening to music that way. What made this one stand out is that it was developed to be portable, designed as a small box that sits atop the record. While a deal was agreed to on the show, it seemed never to be finalized afterward. Today RokBlok is shown as an available product, but it is out of stock on the company's website with no date given for future purchases.

RokBlok was pitched on "Shark Tank" by entrepreneur Logan Riley. It's a product of his company, known as Pink Donut. Pink Donut describes itself as an idea company on its website, and it features some other products, including a mobile app to help you find your friends, a mobile game that encourages the exploration of San Francisco, and an audio short story collection.

While deals may be agreed upon during an episode of "Shark Tank," that doesn't guarantee they will pass due diligence after the show. It appears RokBlok is one such product, though there are no details about why the deal didn't go through specifically. It seems, though, Pink Donut is still in business despite that setback, and RokBlok products have made their way into the hands of consumers.