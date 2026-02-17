Did The SMART Tire Company Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 13

In Season 13 of Shark Tank, which aired in 2021, seasoned entrepreneurs Brian Yennie and Earl Cole looked to revolutionize the tire industry, particularly for bicycles. They promised tires that will not puncture and won't go flat. Though the panel of potential investors on the show, the sharks, were not sold and did not make an offer, SMART Tire is still in business today and is planning to launch its official product line.

Entrepreneur Earl Cole may be familiar to some. He was the winner of Survivor: Fiji in 2007. Both Cole and Yennie are experienced businessmen, having created and sold successful products before. When they both came to Shark Tank, the SMART Tire, which stands for Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology, was still in the early stages with no actual products developed yet. They sought the investment to help them get going.

As entrepreneurs pitch their businesses on Shark Tank, sometimes things work out and sometimes they don't. Even if a deal is agreed to on film, it may not actually be completed post-show. As in the case of the Hopscotch app, a deal was agreed to but never finalized. That did not stop Hopscotch from growing in its business, however. While SMART Tire had no such on-air deal, that hasn't stopped it from continuing to thrive regardless of Shark Tank backing.