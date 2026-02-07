Did Bot-It Online Automation Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 15

Bot-It Online Automation is still very much alive, offering its unique services since appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 15. Founders Maurice Bachelor and Joel Griffith had an easy-to-understand, code-free platform that lets users automate everyday online tasks, like monitoring in-demand product restocks, golf tee times, and securing reservations. The pitch ended with Mark Cuban and guest shark Michael Rubin, striking a co-deal with Bot-It, but everyone knows by now, Shark Tank isn't that clear-cut.

Bachelor and Griffith dove into the Shark Tank seeking $150,000 for 10% equity. They ended up with two separate offers from Cuban and Rubin, which then fused into a co-investor offer that totaled a $300,000 investment for 30% equity. Bachelor and Griffith accepted the offer.

However, there isn't any solid proof that this investment deal actually closed after the episode aired. Despite an on-air agreement, Cuban's official list of Shark Tank investments, Mark Cuban Companies, doesn't name Bot-It, and Bachelor and Griffith have remained quiet on their $300,000 Shark Tank partnership ever since.