Did Bot-It Online Automation Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 15
Bot-It Online Automation is still very much alive, offering its unique services since appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 15. Founders Maurice Bachelor and Joel Griffith had an easy-to-understand, code-free platform that lets users automate everyday online tasks, like monitoring in-demand product restocks, golf tee times, and securing reservations. The pitch ended with Mark Cuban and guest shark Michael Rubin, striking a co-deal with Bot-It, but everyone knows by now, Shark Tank isn't that clear-cut.
Bachelor and Griffith dove into the Shark Tank seeking $150,000 for 10% equity. They ended up with two separate offers from Cuban and Rubin, which then fused into a co-investor offer that totaled a $300,000 investment for 30% equity. Bachelor and Griffith accepted the offer.
However, there isn't any solid proof that this investment deal actually closed after the episode aired. Despite an on-air agreement, Cuban's official list of Shark Tank investments, Mark Cuban Companies, doesn't name Bot-It, and Bachelor and Griffith have remained quiet on their $300,000 Shark Tank partnership ever since.
Surfacing after Shark Tank
There was a short spike in interest surrounding Bot-It after season 15, with Cleveland Jewish News reporting a boost of 200 new subscribers and record sales as of October 27, 2023. However, there wasn't anything concrete about the "Shark Tank" deal going through after the show, just a confirmation that Bachelor "plans to continue growing his company with the help of Cuban, Rubin, Griffith and the rest of his team".
News 5 Cleveland (via YouTube) also celebrated record sales of Bot-It, stating how needed the service was for day-to-day users and how happy it was that a "local guy from Cleveland" is experiencing such success. Again, there was no confirmation that the investment deal actually closed post-Shark Tank.
The Trenton Journal featured the co-founders in an article dated February 2, 2024, but interestingly framed the Shark Tank deal as an "offer". It goes over the "Shark Tank" journey and what the Bot-It founders want for the future, but there's an emphasis on the deal still being an offer, without any confirmation that the deal closed or not. It's also interesting that the Bot-It website doesn't mention "Shark Tank" at all, while other successful entrepreneurs, like the founders of MuteMe from season 13, proudly mention their appearance on the ABC show.
Bot-It is still operating and selling subscriptions
Whether Bot-It closed the deal with the Sharks or not, it's still going and continues to offer four subscription tiers for its automation platform. It now also offers access to additional prebuilt bots and support features, and just a month after appearing on "Shark Tank," the website underwent a redesign. As of 2025, its estimated value sits at around $1,000,000.
It's pretty much an enhanced service over what was pitched on Shark Tank, unlike other pitches like the CoinOut App from season nine, which isn't anything like its TV appearance. Maurice Bachelor also confirmed to Eqvista in a 2024 interview that Bot-It completed a funding round to expand its AI capabilities, improve bot maintenance, introduce personalized experiences for users, and grow its sales team.
Bot-It has an ongoing social media presence on LinkedIn and Facebook, with its Instagram and TikTok accounts seemingly being abandoned since August 2025. While there are websites like What AI Can Do Today that recommend AI bots and services for different tasks, Bot-it just does it.