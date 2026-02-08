Did The Hopscotch App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12

The Hopscotch app made its debut on "Shark Tank" season 12, which aired in 2021, and was pitched by Samantha John, a programmer with a degree in Applied Mathematics. The app was designed to teach coding to kids in a fun and easy-to-use way, though even adults could benefit from the app's goal of teaching the basics of coding. A deal for Hopscotch was proposed during its episode of "Shark Tank", but it appears that deal was never closed.

However, this hasn't stopped Hopscotch from staying in business and continuing to grow. "Shark Tank" revolves around hopeful entrepreneurs pitching business ideas to a panel of potential investors, known as sharks. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don't. Even if a deal appears to be reached during an episode, there is still a due diligence period afterward that may see the deal fall through.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the business won't succeed, as evidenced by what happened to the CoinOut app from "Shark Tank" season 9. It seems that the Hopscotch app is another one of those stories where the business thrives even without "Shark Tank" backing.