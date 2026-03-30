4 Clever Uses For Your Old GoPro Cameras

Upgrading to a newer GoPro model doesn't mean your old device is useless. Although factors such as video quality can vary, with a pricier GoPro Hero12 Black delivering sharper video than the more budget-friendly GoPro Hero, for instance, a GoPro is generally a convenient gadget that can serve many purposes. This is why simply moving on to a newer model shouldn't be a death sentence for your older GoPro.

Repurposing an old GoPro is fairly easy, as you typically don't have to make any technical tweaks to do so. All you have to do is think of circumstances where capturing good-quality video with a relatively small device could be helpful. Consider the ideas we've collected here, or use them as jumping-off points for your own. Of course, you can also use an old GoPro exactly how you used it in the past while also employing the new one, doubling your odds of capturing important video in situations where you might otherwise run the risk of missing critical shots.