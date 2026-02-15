Why There's Simply No Need For Webcams Anymore

As the technology that we use continues to evolve, the humble webcam hasn't seen all that much improvement in what seems like decades. Many even suggest that newer 4K webcams are a scam, with many of those devices simply being 2MP 1080P-capable cameras using software to fake a 4K image.

Users across the internet have been venting their frustrations with how little webcams have improved over the years, as computers get more and more powerful. This has led many to realize that there simply isn't a need for a dedicated webcam anymore, especially for those looking for quality video thanks in part to that little device most of us keep in our pockets.

The smartphone has revolutionized how we communicate through multiple mediums, such as phone calls, text messages, and even videos. It's the latter that has made the need for a dedicated webcam a thing of the past. Just about every modern smartphone, especially the most recent devices, has camera capabilities that outshine even the best consumer-grade webcams currently on the market.