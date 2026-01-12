This Must-Have App Turns Your Old Phone Into A DIY Webcam For Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, video conferences and online meetings are pretty much part of everyone's day-to-day life. That's why you always have to be ready with virtual meeting apps like Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, and reliable hardware like a webcam and microphone. But there are some instances when you're on a desktop with no built-in webcams and your external camera stops working, or simply doesn't look good enough.

In such cases, you can turn to one handy gadget: your phone. No, you won't transfer your meeting to your mobile just to use its camera. Instead, you can actually use your phone as your computer's external webcam with the help of a nifty app called Iriun. This app is free to download and use, and it's also multi-platform, with support for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. The best part is that Iriun can run on old devices (Android 6.0 and iOS 13.0), so it's one of the great ways to repurpose your old Android or iPhone. We'll show you how to get started with using Iriun on your computer and an old phone.