5 Addictive Apple TV Miniseries You Can Finish In One Day

Accomplished crime novelist Dennis Lehane's first miniseries, 2022's "Black Bird," as a writer-creator, is a pitch-black foray into the deep depths of true crime. Based on Jimmy Keene's autobiographical non-fiction book, "In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption," the six-episode show tells the true story of Keene (Taron Egerton). A convicted gangster from Chicago who made a deal with the FBI to get a confession out of a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), while in prison in exchange for a shorter sentence and a clean record.

After getting incarcerated, viewers follow him as he purposefully befriends Hall to slowly elicit the details of his vicious crimes, involving numerous female victims he kidnapped, raped, and killed throughout the 1980s. The series unflinchingly delves into exposing and exploring the twisted psyche of a serial killer (with a similarly painstaking approach as David Fincher's "Mindhunter") through a criminal. You aren't just granted access to Hall's dark mind but to Keene's emotional deterioration and mental capacity to comprehend such bottomless cruelties, eventually cracking under their weight as any moral human being would.

While it's surely not for the faint of heart, "Black Bird" is a truly fascinating examination of violence, inhumanity, and evil, thanks to the mind-blowing performances that both Egerton and Hauser (who won an Emmy for it) deliver with chilling authenticity. It might not be wise or mentally healthy to wolf down all six episodes in one day, but given how absorbing and intense the show is, nobody would blame you for doing so.