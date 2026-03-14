5 Addictive Netflix Miniseries You Can Finish In One Day

Having choice anxiety while deciding what to watch next on Netflix can be a pain. Endlessly cycling and scrolling through a labyrinth of content can be tiring, but fortunately we have some recommendations that may pull you out of that cycle. Below, we're taking a look at some of the best miniseries on Netflix, and all can be finished in a day.

Whether you're surviving a sick day or just looking for something to feast upon while waiting for other content to arrive, this list has a variety of shows that can be finished in eight hours or less. From semi-true stories about social media influencers to a gripping tale involving a game originating in 600 AD, we did our best to provide some variety in our choices. Even better, they're all completed stories, so you don't have to sit and wonder about another season that never arrives.

Even if some big changes are coming to Netflix in 2026, there's still plenty of quality entertainment to stream, and the content on this list also received positive marks from critics and audiences alike. Of course, if you're still in need of more TV goodness once you finish these miniseries, you can also see if you completed everything on our list of the five best sci-fi sitcoms of all time. We can't recommend you call in sick from work to watch these, but all are definitely worth checking out when you can.