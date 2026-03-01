Big Changes Are Coming To Netflix In 2026

Netflix is expected to have a big year in 2026. Despite an overhaul coming to its mobile app, the streaming service is also planning to boost content spending, to about $20 billion, as it reaches a new milestone of 325 million subscribers. If that's not enough, the company continues to bid for Warner Bros., as it aims to grab one of the best content libraries on the market. Still, we have yet to see if the deal, which includes HBO Max, goes through.

If that turns out to be accurate, it's possible the Netflix subscription might get another price hike afterward — or at the very least, a separate, higher-cost tier for the content potentially gained from Warner Bros. and HBO. Netflix is already the leader in streaming, so getting Warner Bros. would give it an even bigger advantage in this arena. While other players like Google continue to be an alternative to cable with its revamped YouTube TV also seeing big changes in 2026, Netflix is clearly working hard to stay ahead of the competition.