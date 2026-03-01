Big Changes Are Coming To Netflix In 2026
Netflix is expected to have a big year in 2026. Despite an overhaul coming to its mobile app, the streaming service is also planning to boost content spending, to about $20 billion, as it reaches a new milestone of 325 million subscribers. If that's not enough, the company continues to bid for Warner Bros., as it aims to grab one of the best content libraries on the market. Still, we have yet to see if the deal, which includes HBO Max, goes through.
If that turns out to be accurate, it's possible the Netflix subscription might get another price hike afterward — or at the very least, a separate, higher-cost tier for the content potentially gained from Warner Bros. and HBO. Netflix is already the leader in streaming, so getting Warner Bros. would give it an even bigger advantage in this arena. While other players like Google continue to be an alternative to cable with its revamped YouTube TV also seeing big changes in 2026, Netflix is clearly working hard to stay ahead of the competition.
Netflix is redesigning its mobile app
Netflix has a a highly regarded mobile app known for being easy to navigate and strong visuals. Even with the deep roster of content, it can feel easy to discover interesting content, especially for users that know about the secret Netflix codes. That said, Netflix is planning a big change to the app this year, per an earnings call with co-CEO Greg Peters in January 2026, where he noted the update will help continue the company's expansion over the next 10 years.
While users should expect it to be available in late 2026, Peters hasn't been clear about what Netflix might have in store. Though we do know that Netflix has been testing a vertical video feed for its mobile app, similar to the TikTok experience. You can see teasers of a show or movie, and if you like, just watch from there or continue scrolling. Netflix is also expanding into party games, real-time voting shows, and other immersive experiences for its subscribers.
The Netflix-Warner Bros. tie-up
In December 2025, Netflix reached an agreement to buy Warner Bros. for $72 billion. This would make Netflix the owner of HBO's content and more, greatly boosting the service with one of the most coveted media companies in the world. However, after Netflix announced it would acquire Warner, Paramount made a better offer. While the deal has not been sorted out as of this writing, the Warner Bros. content could go to Paramount, if its board accepts a $31 per share offer to buy the studio.
Still, Netflix could also raise its offer in order to secure the ownership of Warner Brothers. How the story will unfold remains uncertain, but if Netflix spends over $72 billion to buy Warner, it serves to reason the streaming platform would want to see a return on its investment as soon as possible. And with the potential spike in newly available content, it would be unsurprising if Netflix raised subscription prices or introduced new pricing tiers.
The last time Netflix raised prices on all three plans was in early 2025. At that time, the company's ad-supported plan went from $6.99 to $7.99, the standard plan went from $15.49 to $17.99, and the premium subscription from $22.99 to $24.99/month. That said, don't be surprised to see another price increase soon.