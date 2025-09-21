Every Netflix User Should Know About These Secret Codes

If you've been using Netflix for a while, you may have noticed the streaming platform sorts and displays content in interesting ways. Based on your viewing habits, Netflix's algorithm does its best to highlight movies and shows it believes you'd enjoy, but searching for something to watch gets a little tougher when all you have for filtering options are broad genres like Action, Comedy, and Horror.

Now, what if we told you that Netflix is also home to an immense trove of hidden genre labels that you can easily implement to enhance your next binge session? While you won't find these codes anywhere in Netflix's actual UI, over the years, Netflix users have put together an exhaustive list of these genre IDs. (You can see one of those lists by clicking here.)

Integrating these genre codes into your Netflix search reveals sub-genres on top of sub-genres. Instead of just Action, genre IDs bring clever labels like Action with a Side of Romance (81647318) and Classic Action & Adventure (46576). You've been holding out on us, Netflix, but now we know your secrets.