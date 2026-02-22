Big Changes Are Coming To YouTube TV In 2026

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming television service that competes with traditional cable and other over-the-top live TV platforms. However, what started as a somewhat affordable product quickly became an expensive proposition, as its all-or-nothing subscription was over $80 per month, hardly a huge savings from standard cable. Encouragingly, despite prior issues, there are five big changes coming to YouTube TV in 2026 that might make you reconsider subscribing, such as more plans to choose from, a fully customizable multiview experience, design changes, a major DVR upgrade, and even the addition of ESPN Unlimited.

While some of these features might have started popping up for subscribers, some are rolling out over the course of the year. It seems Google might finally understand the potential of its YouTube TV service by listening to customers and offering what they really want.

With over 100 major networks available, YouTube TV makes it easier for American users to select what they actually want to watch, how they want to watch it, and when to watch it. These are some of the big changes coming to the service this year.