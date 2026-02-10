YouTube TV Just Got A Lot Cheaper With New Streaming Plans
Two months ago, YouTube announced that it would unveil new, cheaper YouTube TV plans in early 2026. Google's subsidiary teased more than 10 YouTube TV bundles that subscribers will be able to choose from, instead of the default $82.99 monthly subscription. At the time, YouTube only mentioned the YouTube TV Sports Plan, without disclosing a price for this specific bundle. Fast-forward to mid-February, and YouTube has finally announced four of the new YouTube TV plans, and they're all cheaper than the main YouTube TV plan, ranging from $54.99 per month to $71.99 per month for existing subscribers.
New YouTube TV subscribers will get a discounted rate for a number of months (it varies, depending on the plan). The YouTube TV Sports Plan is one of the four new subscriptions. Priced at $64.99 per month ($54.99 per month for new users for a year), the plan will offer users access to all the major sports channels. YouTube lists specific networks as part of the offering, including FS1, NBC Sports Network, and all ESPN networks. ESPN Unlimited will be included in the plan at some point this fall.
Sports fans who also want access to news can get the YouTube TV Sports + News Plan, priced at $71.99 per month ($56.99 per month for new users for the first three months). The plan includes all the sports channels in the Sports Plan tier and adds access to national news networks. YouTube names a few live TV news channels, including CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, CSPAN, Bloomberg, and Fox Business. NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone with Sports Plus, and 4K Plus are add-ons that need to be purchased separately.
The new Entertainment plans
YouTube also shared details about two entertainment-centric YouTube TV plans that some users will appreciate. The YouTube TV Entertainment Plan is the cheapest of the four plans announced this week. It costs $54.99 per month ($44.99 per month for new users for three months) and targets "cinephiles and comedy buffs," according to YouTube. The plan includes access to FX, Hallmark, Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network, HGTV, and other channels.
A more expensive YouTube TV News + Entertainment + Family Plan will feature content from the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, among others. It costs $69.99 per month ($59.99 per month for new users for three months). Like with the sports plans, add-ons are available as separate purchases, including HBO Max.
As of this writing, there isn't a YouTube TV plan that combines sports and entertainment. Users who want both can subscribe to the main YouTube TV offer ($82.99 per month), which includes access to more than 100 channels. It's unclear when YouTube will unveil additional plans, but the announcement reiterates that the company plans to roll out over 10 new plans over the next few weeks, all priced lower than the main offer. The company also says that subscribers who choose one of the cheaper YouTube TV plans will not lose access to some of the YouTube TV features they might appreciate, including support for up to six members on one account and unlimited DVR.
A hidden deal for existing subscribers?
The ability to tailor your YouTube TV streaming experience to your needs can help you save money and even make up for the increasing cost of streaming services, including YouTube Premium, which is a separate subscription from YouTube TV. However, you may not need to cut your main YouTube TV package and choose a cheaper bundle just yet. There may be a hidden deal waiting for you in the YouTube TV app.
Any Existing YoutubeTV members?
$20 OFF – EXISTING YOUTUBE TV USERS
Do this ASAP:
1. Log in
2. Settings
3. Membership -> Your Plan -> Manage
4. Look for "Get $20 Off your current plan" 🤩https://t.co/NobYKfG9FU
Let me know if it worked for you pic.twitter.com/JE9ZtPp60D
— thedealsguy (@thedealsguy_) February 6, 2026
According to X user thedealsguy, existing YouTube TV subscribers can go to the Settings menu > Membership > Your Plan > Manage, where they may find a "Get $20 Off your current plan" deal that's valid for four months. Unfortunately, not all YouTube TV users can see the deal, according to TechRadar. The only way to test it is to check the YouTube TV Settings and see if you're one of the lucky ones.