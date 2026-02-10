YouTube TV Just Got A Lot Cheaper With New Streaming Plans

Two months ago, YouTube announced that it would unveil new, cheaper YouTube TV plans in early 2026. Google's subsidiary teased more than 10 YouTube TV bundles that subscribers will be able to choose from, instead of the default $82.99 monthly subscription. At the time, YouTube only mentioned the YouTube TV Sports Plan, without disclosing a price for this specific bundle. Fast-forward to mid-February, and YouTube has finally announced four of the new YouTube TV plans, and they're all cheaper than the main YouTube TV plan, ranging from $54.99 per month to $71.99 per month for existing subscribers.

New YouTube TV subscribers will get a discounted rate for a number of months (it varies, depending on the plan). The YouTube TV Sports Plan is one of the four new subscriptions. Priced at $64.99 per month ($54.99 per month for new users for a year), the plan will offer users access to all the major sports channels. YouTube lists specific networks as part of the offering, including FS1, NBC Sports Network, and all ESPN networks. ESPN Unlimited will be included in the plan at some point this fall.

Sports fans who also want access to news can get the YouTube TV Sports + News Plan, priced at $71.99 per month ($56.99 per month for new users for the first three months). The plan includes all the sports channels in the Sports Plan tier and adds access to national news networks. YouTube names a few live TV news channels, including CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, CSPAN, Bloomberg, and Fox Business. NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone with Sports Plus, and 4K Plus are add-ons that need to be purchased separately.