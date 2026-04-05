3 Ways To Upgrade Your Car's Audio System For Every Budget

Stereo receivers range vastly in price. You can get a cheap one for around $100, but top-of-the-line options cost well over $1,000. There are a lot of different brands and models available, so we'll go over some of the best head units, including budget and high-end options, to help get you started with your research. These selections are based on listed features and product reviews.

The Rexing Wireless Touchscreen Display is one of the most affordable options at $99.99, and it has a review rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Reviewers praise it for being easy to set up and adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. If you're willing to spend a little more, there's the Sony Mobile XAV-AX3200. It goes for around $300, and reviews say it works well for the price, though it can run a bit slow.

If you have an older car and only want a simple upgrade, those may be all you need. However, there are far nicer options for audiophiles who are willing to spend more, like the JVC KW-Z1000W. It'll set you back around $800, but it includes a larger, higher-quality display, high-resolution audio, and a 13-band EQ, which Best Buy reviewers say is worth it. Finally, for a high-end option, the Sony XAV-9500ES is currently considered one of the best you can get. It's not cheap at $1,200, but reviews say it offers an impressive audio experience along with a responsive interface.