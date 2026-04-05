3 Ways To Upgrade Your Car's Audio System For Every Budget
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Depending on its make, model, and age, your car's sound system may be either underwhelming or straight-up broken. Audiophiles who value crisp and clear sound are especially likely to be disappointed by their vehicles' default hardware. Plus, if you have an older car, you might not have a safe way to access smartphone apps for things like music, navigation, and communication while you're behind the wheel.
Fortunately, you don't have to buy a new vehicle to get a car with an audio system better than most home speakers. By replacing existing components with more powerful or specialized hardware, you can enjoy high-quality sound on all of your drives, whether you're planning a long road trip or just commuting to work. There are options for all budgets, so we'll go over ways to upgrade your car's audio system and some specific products ranging from top-of-the-line equipment to more affordable options.
Replace the car stereo receiver
If you're thinking about overhauling your car's audio system, there's no better place to start than with the stereo itself. The stereo receiver, also called a head unit, is the device on the dashboard that allows you to control audio sources, volume, and more. A new head unit can even add features like Bluetooth connectivity or Apple CarPlay to a vehicle without them, which is far more convenient than relying on a dashboard or vent mount.
While many cars come with equalizers, which allow you to adjust frequencies to improve sound quality, factory units usually don't allow for much customization. A nice aftermarket head unit will give you more options for manipulating and balancing frequencies to your liking. Depending on the rest of your car's existing system and what you want out of your car's audio experience, you may not need any further upgrades. Plus, you can always upgrade other aspects of the audio system down the line.
Find the best head unit for your budget
Stereo receivers range vastly in price. You can get a cheap one for around $100, but top-of-the-line options cost well over $1,000. There are a lot of different brands and models available, so we'll go over some of the best head units, including budget and high-end options, to help get you started with your research. These selections are based on listed features and product reviews.
The Rexing Wireless Touchscreen Display is one of the most affordable options at $99.99, and it has a review rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Reviewers praise it for being easy to set up and adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. If you're willing to spend a little more, there's the Sony Mobile XAV-AX3200. It goes for around $300, and reviews say it works well for the price, though it can run a bit slow.
If you have an older car and only want a simple upgrade, those may be all you need. However, there are far nicer options for audiophiles who are willing to spend more, like the JVC KW-Z1000W. It'll set you back around $800, but it includes a larger, higher-quality display, high-resolution audio, and a 13-band EQ, which Best Buy reviewers say is worth it. Finally, for a high-end option, the Sony XAV-9500ES is currently considered one of the best you can get. It's not cheap at $1,200, but reviews say it offers an impressive audio experience along with a responsive interface.
Upgrade the speakers and amplifier or add a subwoofer
If you want to further improve your car's audio system, the next step is to replace your speakers. While a new stereo receiver can help, it can only do so much if the factory speakers are low-quality. As with other speaker systems, like options that upgrade your TV's sound, even relatively cheap units like the Kicker 46CSC65 ($79.96) can make a big difference by simply being made of material that better handles sound and the elements.
Note that speakers vary greatly in sound profile, which is fully subjective. So keep your audio preferences in mind while shopping, as some speakers are better suited for warmer, brighter, punchy, or balanced audio.
From there, you can add other improvements to the speakers. Your car's factory speakers probably came with an amplifier to make the sound more powerful and clearer, so you might want to get a better one for your new speakers. You can also add a subwoofer to enhance the bass for more depth and texture. As with head units and speakers, amps and subwoofers vary greatly in price and quality. You could get them for under $200 each, but if you want to get the most out of your new equipment, expect to invest quite a bit more.