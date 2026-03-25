M5 MacBook Air (2026) Review: No Longer The Budget MacBook

Like before, the M5 MacBook Air comes in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch sizes, and both carry over the same aluminum build and thin-and-light profile Apple has used for several generations now. If you've ever seen a MacBook Air released in the past few years, there are no surprises here. That's not a bad thing, though — it's still premium, durable, and sleek. The design isn't all that exciting anymore, but who needs exciting when you have one of the best-designed and most portable laptops out there?

I've been using the 15.3-inch model, and it's a great-looking machine. That bigger screen is fantastic for getting work done and watching video content, and even with the extra size, it still feels surprisingly portable. That said, I personally lean toward the 13-inch. It's just easier to put in a bag and forget about. Both sizes look great though — it really just comes down to whether more screen or better portability matters to you. Build quality is exactly what you'd expect from Apple at this point. It looks and feels like an expensive machine, which, given the price, it should.

For ports, you'll still get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe for charging. That's fine for most people, though in testing the MacBook Air, I did miss the port selection on the MacBook Pro I normally use. If you do need to plug in a bunch of accessories, then you might need to get used to using a dongle or adapter.

The MacBook Air comes in four colors — Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. I have the Sky Blue model, which looks great. I do wish the MacBook Air came in more bright colors, but the ones that it does come in look very nice.