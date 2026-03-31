What's The Point Of An Oura Ring If You Buy A Smart Watch?

With the high level of connectivity across devices these days, it's no surprise that smartwatches fit so easily into the tech ecosystem of our daily lives. If you're interested in the smart wearable device world, you've likely heard of Oura. While we thought the Oura Ring 4 was the best smart ring on the market, it is a little pricey for what's on offer. So how can it compete in the smart wearables segment, when options like Apple watches offer so many features, often at a lower price point?

In reality, there are distinct lanes that the Oura Ring can occupy that may not speak as readily to Apple Watch users. Health-specific functionality, stress tracking, and in-depth data parsing over time, for example. Then there's the relatively discreet design of the Oura Ring, and what that means for style and aesthetic appeal versus the clunkier smartwatch class. It all depends on your priorities, your style, and, of course, your budget.