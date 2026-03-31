What's The Point Of An Oura Ring If You Buy A Smart Watch?
With the high level of connectivity across devices these days, it's no surprise that smartwatches fit so easily into the tech ecosystem of our daily lives. If you're interested in the smart wearable device world, you've likely heard of Oura. While we thought the Oura Ring 4 was the best smart ring on the market, it is a little pricey for what's on offer. So how can it compete in the smart wearables segment, when options like Apple watches offer so many features, often at a lower price point?
In reality, there are distinct lanes that the Oura Ring can occupy that may not speak as readily to Apple Watch users. Health-specific functionality, stress tracking, and in-depth data parsing over time, for example. Then there's the relatively discreet design of the Oura Ring, and what that means for style and aesthetic appeal versus the clunkier smartwatch class. It all depends on your priorities, your style, and, of course, your budget.
A smart ring does fewer things, sometimes better
When the Oura Ring launched in 2015, the focus was on sleep and health tracking. The main problem it aimed to solve was offering a sleep tracking device that was less cumbersome than wearing a smartwatch to bed. As a result, the Oura Ring app has robust sleep tracking capability, including a nap detection feature. Doctors have weighed in, noting the Oura Ring does a better job tracking trends in their sleeping health. As Oura has evolved, this focus on sleep expanded to add sensors that measure skin temperature, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.
Apple is often cited as the gold standard for these types of health sensors, with high-profile FDA approval for features like collapse detection and heart-rate monitoring. While Oura Ring can do some, but not all, of this, it does seem to shine in long-term, passive health monitoring. A smartwatch tends to be more of a smartphone companion device, ideal for daily use with a strong emphasis on fitness tracking.
Oura Rings stay out of the way (physically and visually)
It's clear that there's a lot of overlap between smartwatches and the Oura Ring. So what's the point of an Oura Ring if you already have a smartwatch? There are a few examples that have nothing to do with functionality or level of sensors. First, there's the practical aspect: Some people don't want to wear a smartwatch to bed or when they're doing something physical. An Oura Ring is smaller, stays lightly on your finger, and should allow you to sleep or go about your day wearing a less cumbersome gadget.
There are aesthetic considerations as well. Let's say you're going to a wedding and don't like the look of a smartphone on your wrist. You can still track vitals and health data by wearing a comparatively subtle and classy-looking smart ring. Oura has taken the time to design its rings with a jewelry mindset, including a new ceramic finish on the Oura Ring 4. So even in formal settings it will likely be more unassuming than a smartwatch.