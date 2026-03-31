What That Hole On The Side Of Your Apple Watch Is For

The Apple Watch has become one of the most well-known and popular wearables on the market, and for good reason. There are tons of Apple Watch features you might not even know about, as well as functionality that you may not be aware of, either. One that might have you stumped is the holes on the side of the Apple Watch. Depending on how technically inclined you are, you might see those holes, and the first thought that pops into your mind is that it's a reset switch of some kind, or perhaps even a place to open a SIM card tray on the watch.

However, Apple says that the Apple Watch doesn't have a physical reset button or a SIM card tray. The reason the hole exists, in fact, is threefold. First, on all Apple Watch models, that hole is where the device's speaker and microphones are located. This allows you to take calls, talk to Siri on your Apple Watch, and even capture audio.

Some of the microphones can even help with checking for noises that are too loud, which is one of the Apple Watch's various health-related features. However, the hole also serves a third function on some models of the Apple Watch. On newer models that support water resistance, the hole is also used to help measure the water depth around you.