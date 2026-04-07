Could We Ever See Walking Vehicles In The Future?

None other than General Electric worked on a walking tank concept years before filmgoers were introduced to the idea in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Footage of the vehicle, which GE dubbed the "Pedipulator" (sometimes referred to as the Quadruped), depicts a human operator moving the four legs of the machine using a hydraulic system that follows the movements of the operator's limbs. The video's narrator explains GE developed this walking tank for the U.S. Army with the goal of providing a vehicle that could help troops navigate otherwise tricky terrain. The company only created one unit, as budget cuts halted any further development of the Pedipulator.

Fast-forward to 2019, and it appears a related idea from Hyundai may have experienced a similar fate. In a 2019 press release, the company revealed it was working on what it claimed would be "the first Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV)," named "Elevate." A concept video shows how the vehicle would consist of a chassis with four extendable legs that would allow for different "walking modes" when terrain renders driving ineffective or impossible. The press release stated the vehicle could help first responders traverse debris fields without having to do so on foot, or that it could act as an accessible cab that elevates — no pun intended — its chassis, so a passenger in a wheelchair could enter the vehicle. Unfortunately, aside from this press release, there have been no updates about Hyundai's Elevate for almost half a decade now.

The above are just two examples of walking vehicles that never made it far beyond the concept stage, but other walking vehicles were made in the past. For instance, the Finnish company Timberjack built a walking harvester decades ago, and the U.S. Forest Service even offers an image of such a prototype.