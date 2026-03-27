Everything We Know About Prime Video's God Of War Series ﻿

Prime Video is very invested in bringing video game universes to life. Besides "Fallout" hitting the top of the charts and so-so shows like "Secret Level" showing just what kind of video game worlds can be made for television, one of the streaming service's next big projects is "God of War." The show has everything in it to become as big as "The Last of Us" or "Game of Thrones," if it gets its combo moves right.

Since 2005, efforts have been made to bring Kratos to life, initially via the big screen — an attempt that was eventually nixed. Almost 20 years later, and after a critically acclaimed revival of the "God of War" franchise in 2018, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a show was in the works, pulling from the latest chapter that took a tonal shift from what the franchise used to be.

For those who aren't well-versed in the Ghost of Sparta's history, don't worry. By the gods, we're going to explain everything we know about "God of War" and why PlayStation's angriest character has what it takes to lead one of the most compelling father-son journeys on television. So take a seat by the fire, get your axe at the ready, and prepare for intense facial hair envy.