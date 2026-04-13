Why Don't Most Monitors Have Built-In Webcams Anymore?

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Whether you're attending a meeting over Zoom or catching up with friends over Discord, having a webcam is essential for anyone who uses their computer for work or socializing. Plus, most webcams include a microphone with noise cancellation, meaning you don't necessarily need an additional device to filter out ambient sounds while talking on those video calls. Despite this level of convenience, you may have noticed that while high-end computer monitors can be great, they typically don't come with a built-in webcam.

That may seem odd given that webcams are largely standard for laptops. However, there is an explanation for why manufacturers have mostly stopped incorporating webcams into their monitors. One key reason is the existence of external webcams, which generally offer greater quality and flexibility. Between the relatively inexpensive price points of these cams and inherent disadvantages of built-in units, it starts to become clear why most monitors no longer have integrated webcams.