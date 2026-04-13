Why Don't Most Monitors Have Built-In Webcams Anymore?
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Whether you're attending a meeting over Zoom or catching up with friends over Discord, having a webcam is essential for anyone who uses their computer for work or socializing. Plus, most webcams include a microphone with noise cancellation, meaning you don't necessarily need an additional device to filter out ambient sounds while talking on those video calls. Despite this level of convenience, you may have noticed that while high-end computer monitors can be great, they typically don't come with a built-in webcam.
That may seem odd given that webcams are largely standard for laptops. However, there is an explanation for why manufacturers have mostly stopped incorporating webcams into their monitors. One key reason is the existence of external webcams, which generally offer greater quality and flexibility. Between the relatively inexpensive price points of these cams and inherent disadvantages of built-in units, it starts to become clear why most monitors no longer have integrated webcams.
External webcams offer more flexibility
When it comes to image quality, you'll likely be better off with an external webcam than a built-in unit. Embedded webcams are naturally constrained by design as there is only space for small components, which translates to lower image quality. Beyond that, camera tech tends to advance faster than that of displays, with breakthroughs like higher resolution, modern sensors, and AI autofocus making a difference.
That means a built-in webcam will likely be obsolete well before your monitor, which can have a lifespan of 10 years or longer. External webcams offer more than just better image quality. Unlike integrated cameras, a plug-in cam can be moved, allowing more adjustment and wider usability, plus an old webcam can be used in a variety of creative ways.
High-end devices such as the Insta360 Link 2 4K webcam, with features like AI tracking, retail for $200. But there are far cheaper units on Amazon and Best Buy, for around $20, that offer basic functionality. With options like these, there's really no reason bother with a webcam built into a monitor, which in turn means there's little reason to produce them either.