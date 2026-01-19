5 Uses For Your Old Webcams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A webcam is one of the most essential USB gadgets there is. While some PC displays and laptops have webcams built right into them, not all of them do. There are still plenty of standalone webcams on the market, though unfortunately, like any tech peripheral, webcams do gradually age out or are rendered obsolete by newer models. If your old webcam still works, though, don't just consign them to the eternal junk drawer, put them to use as a security camera, document scanner, or as part of a streaming rig.

If you have an old webcam that has well and truly kicked the bucket, there's not much you can do beyond bringing it to a recycling plant and sending it off to its final rest. If it's still in fairly good working order, though, you could potentially use that webcam for all kinds of handy purposes around the house, both practical and just for fun. Some of these ideas may require a Raspberry Pi or particular software, but if you've got the creative drive, you can reuse and optimize those webcams instead of just creating more e-waste.