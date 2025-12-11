6 Unexpected Practical Uses For Your Raspberry Pi

Data preservation is essential for every computer owner, and if you don't have a backup of your valuable information, you're risking losing months or even years of hard work. Creating a copy of your data on the internet can be convenient, but using third-party services like Google Drive and iCloud+ isn't always an ideal solution, and there are certain things you should never keep in cloud storage, as they are susceptible to data breaches and hacks.

Therefore, you can create your own cloud for cheap using a Raspberry Pi and keep your private data off the internet. This cloud storage setup can be self-managed 24/7 with complete control and at no recurring cost since it requires only a one-time fee. For this configuration, a USB 3.0 and decent RAM are recommended, which you get from a Raspberry Pi 4 or later. Then, you'll need storage drive(s), a case to protect them, a power supply, an SD card to install the OS, and an Ethernet cable.

Pi My Life Up has a great tutorial on setting up a cloud server on a Raspberry Pi with NextCloudPi, a community project with a user-friendly interface and mostly free features. While this cloud layout provides local access to files, you can also forward ports on your router to enable remote access.