5 Interesting Uses For Your Old Electronics You Have Lying Around

Imagine unlocking a second life for that tablet you have tucked away in a drawer, or the old PC tower you're using as a doorstop. Electronics don't have to end up in a landfill the moment their primary function ends. Even a device that's no longer reliable as a tablet, camera, or gaming console can serve as something entirely fresh — decor, home utility, or an art piece.

The key is to shift the mindset. Instead of broken electronics, you should see "potential resources." Artists are used to using recycled materials when creating, so why not feel a bit artsy? Is your old keyboard not as responsive as it used to be? Is your console no longer able to handle your games? Things like physical casings, ports, buttons, and keys can be re-imagined as well. If you have electronics that are still somewhat working properly, it's time to repurpose them. This article explores some of the most creative ideas that transform old devices into something surprising, breathing new life into the technology that would otherwise be filling a dumpster.